White House: Ala. sees 215% increase in newly vaccinated people

(WCTV)
By Catherine Patterson
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Monday, The White House COVID-19 Response Team updated the number of people who have recently got their first dose of the COVID vaccine.

It said 3 million Americans have gotten their first shot in the last seven days, which is the highest seven-day total since July 4, 2021.

And over the past three weeks in Alabama, we’ve seen a 215 percent increase in the average number of newly vaccinated people per day.

Louisiana saw a 302 percent increase, and Mississippi saw a 250 percent increase in the average daily number of newly vaccinated people.

The White House COVID-19 Response Team said, over the past few weeks, it has seen a nearly 70 percent increase in the average number of new people getting vaccinated each day in the country.

