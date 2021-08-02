Advertisement

Fire victim shares heartbreaking story

Lightning destroys house in Choctaw County
Patricia Thompkins said this is one of the toughest challenges she’s had to deal with. She lived in the house for 32 years.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - It’s been a tough week for a Choctaw County woman who lost her home in a fire. Lightning struck Patricia Thompkins’s house last Tuesday. Everything Thompkins owned burned to the ground

Thompkins said this is one of the toughest challenges she’s had to deal with. She lived in the house for 32 years.

The fire happened Tuesday night at Thompkins house on highway 17 north of the Jachin community. Lightning struck a light pole during an afternoon thunderstorm.

She lost everything- personal belongings, clothes, appliances, dishes, furniture- and even her car. She also lost pieces of her life in the fire- memories, and keepsakes that were so important to her. Thompkins’s most valuable possession- her bible- was also damaged.

“Most of all my bibles got destroyed. I know I can get other bibles but I had a bible of my grandmother. That was very important to me. I didn’t know what to think. It was a shock. I imagined how it would be. When I came home, I came here to look at it to get it over with. It is a shock and it’s a hurt,” said Thompkins.

Thompkins wasn’t home when the fire started. She said she’s grateful to be alive. She’ll rely on her faith in God to get her through these tough times.

Thompkins is staying with her sister for now. She’s working with her insurance company to settle the claim.

