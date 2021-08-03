Advertisement

2 men arrested in human trafficking operation in Tuscaloosa

Five possible trafficking victims from Georgia, Tennessee and Louisiana were also identified.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Two men suspected of human trafficking are in the Tuscaloosa County Jail following an undercover operation targeting commercial sex trade. Five possible trafficking victims from Georgia, Tennessee and Louisiana were also identified.

The operation took place July 30 and July 31. The West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force partnered with Tuscaloosa Police Department’s Cyber Crimes division, Homeland Security Investigations and the East Metro Area Crime Center.

The potential victims were offered counseling and services by Trafficking Hope and the Tuscaloosa SAFE Center. One victim requested treatment and was transported to a shelter.

Rodriquez Johntrell Brantley, 41, of Ruston, Louisiana, and Manchez Crumbley, 31, of LaGrange, Georgia are charged with promoting prostitution. The continuing investigation is expected to result in additional state and/or federal charges.

“Our partnerships with other state and federal law enforcement and social service agencies strengthen our ability to identify and combat human trafficking,” said Capt. Phil Simpson, commander of the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force. “Our goal is to stop traffickers who prey on and exploit others, while providing a way out for victims who may have nowhere else to turn.”

The West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force includes officers from TPD, Northport Police and the University of Alabama police departments.

