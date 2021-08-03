Another day of cooler than average temperatures

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

After a string of 90 degree and hotter days, we are enjoying a little break from the intense heat. Highs will stay in the upper 80s today, and this will be a little below the average for an early August afternoon. Normal highs this time of year should be in the mid 90s. We’ll keep with the cooler than average trend all week, but temps will creep into the low 90s by the end of the week.

Rain chances diminish to only isolated afternoon showers today, and it looks like rain will be hard to find for your Hump Day. The atmosphere dries out a bit with lower dew points through Thursday, then a southerly wind will make it more muggy to end the week. Rain chances also creep up a bit by Friday as an upper disturbance moves into our area.

For now, your weekend doesn’t look to be a wash-out.

