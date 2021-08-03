Body found in abandoned house identified

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Philadelphia police released the identity of a body that was found in an abandoned house in the 900 block of Gum Street July 28.

The body was identified as 41-year-old Amelia Williams. Williams had been missing for a few weeks. The cause of death has not been released at this time.

Police say a man riding a scooter discovered the body inside the abandoned house and alerted authorities.

Williams’ daughter says she hopes her mother’s death was from natural causes. An autopsy will determine the cause of death.

