City of Meridian Arrest Report August 3, 2021
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|CARLOS D YOUNG
|1977
|1900 24TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
LITTERING
|JEREMIAH A RUSH
|1991
|4319 HOOPER ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 2, 2021, at 6:00 AM to August 3, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 2:33 PM on August 2, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2000 block of Highway 19 North. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.