COVID-19 in Mississippi: 1,574 news cases reported Tuesday

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,574 new cases, 34 new deaths and 127 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Tuesday. (Source: AP)(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,574 new cases, 34 new deaths and 127 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Tuesday.

So far, 7,590 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi since the onset of the pandemic. Find the latest county-by-county case numbers here.

Find the latest state and county vaccination information here. So far, more than 1.038 million people are fully vaccinated and over 1.22 million have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

