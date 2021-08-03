Advertisement

Doris Elizabeth “Bessie” Turner

Doris Elizabeth “Bessie” Turner
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Funeral services for Doris Elizabeth “Bessie” Turner, 75, of Butler will be held Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at 3 P.M. at the Chapel of Bumpers Funeral Home with Rev. Jonathon Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Mrs. Turner passed away Sunday, August 1, 2021, at Choctaw General Hospital. She was born January 22, 1946, in Quitman, Mississippi. She was a retired seamstress. She loved her family and will be greatly missed.

Survivors include her daughters, Pam Black (Greg) of Pennington; Theresa Turner (Julio Rodriguez) of Butler; Brenda Turner Pitts (Brenda) of Mobile; son, Chris Turner (Anna) of Butler; grandchildren, Christina Averette of Butler; Sierra Johnson of Pennington; Kaitlyn Black of Sweet Water; Tyler Black of Sweet Water; Alexis Turner of Butler; Cory Allen of Mobile; Christopher Turner of Butler; Dalton Turner of Butler; and Leon Turner of GA; great grandchildren; Annah Figueroa; Bradley Figueroa; Harrison Black; and Jubion Johnson; sisters, Dorothy Allen of Quitman, MS; Barbara Ann Cox of Lusk; and Mary Grayson of Quitman, MS; and her fur-baby, Lil’ Bit (her beloved dog).

She was preceded in death by her parents, Demps Gilbert and Julia Edna Gilbert; her husband, Willie Roy Turner; son, Roy Turner; and brother, Billy Gilbert.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home.

Bumpers Funeral Home

Most Read

LCSD Teacher Convocation
Lauderdale County teachers return to school
Patricia Thompkins said this is one of the toughest challenges she’s had to deal with. She...
Fire victim shares heartbreaking story
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 2, 2021
City of Meridian to require masks for all city employees
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Monday 4,991 new cases, 13 new deaths and...
COVID-19 in Mississippi: Almost 5,000 new cases over 3-day period

Latest News

Marlee Frances Savell
Miss Marlee Frances Savell
Michael G. White
Michael G. White
Mr. James Donald Cady, Sr.
Wilmer Ann Bonner