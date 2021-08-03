Funeral services for Doris Elizabeth “Bessie” Turner, 75, of Butler will be held Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at 3 P.M. at the Chapel of Bumpers Funeral Home with Rev. Jonathon Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Mrs. Turner passed away Sunday, August 1, 2021, at Choctaw General Hospital. She was born January 22, 1946, in Quitman, Mississippi. She was a retired seamstress. She loved her family and will be greatly missed.

Survivors include her daughters, Pam Black (Greg) of Pennington; Theresa Turner (Julio Rodriguez) of Butler; Brenda Turner Pitts (Brenda) of Mobile; son, Chris Turner (Anna) of Butler; grandchildren, Christina Averette of Butler; Sierra Johnson of Pennington; Kaitlyn Black of Sweet Water; Tyler Black of Sweet Water; Alexis Turner of Butler; Cory Allen of Mobile; Christopher Turner of Butler; Dalton Turner of Butler; and Leon Turner of GA; great grandchildren; Annah Figueroa; Bradley Figueroa; Harrison Black; and Jubion Johnson; sisters, Dorothy Allen of Quitman, MS; Barbara Ann Cox of Lusk; and Mary Grayson of Quitman, MS; and her fur-baby, Lil’ Bit (her beloved dog).

She was preceded in death by her parents, Demps Gilbert and Julia Edna Gilbert; her husband, Willie Roy Turner; son, Roy Turner; and brother, Billy Gilbert.

