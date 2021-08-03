First responders are dealing with an increase in COVID calls

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - As local case numbers continue to rise for the coronavirus, first responders are having to deal with more calls related to COVID.

Protocols for Metro Ambulance paramedics and EMTs remain in place when it comes to dealing with COVID-positive patients. In recent days, Metro Ambulance Director Clayton Cobler says there have been at least six COVID deaths in Lauderdale County since Friday.

“Two of the deaths I know were at home. Four of them had been in the hospital. One of them was definitely from Lauderdale County, so it’s definitely hitting home now, folks,” Cobler said.

Cobler said emergency responders have been dealing with more cases of the virus than they were a few weeks ago averaging six to eight a day.

“We have definitely seen an uptick in COVID patients in Lauderdale County over the last couple of weeks,” Cobler explained. “We aren’t really doing anything different than we do all of our other protocols like assessments on the patient and treatments for a patient. We are pretty much back where we were when it all started.”

As of Monday 244 people have died from COVID in Lauderdale County and 8,087

Have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic.

“I’m hoping it’s not going to be as bad as it was. I’m hoping there won’t be as many deaths. I’m afraid there will be as many sicknesses and admits to the hospital but hopefully not as many deaths,” Cobler said.

