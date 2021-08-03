Funds from MPD transferred to public works

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian City Council approved the transfer of surplus money from the police department budget to public works at its Tuesday meeting.

The $275,000 will be used to fund additional part-time positions and to help pay overtime. The city said the money had been set aside to pay the salaries of many unfilled positions.

“We’re not doing any kind of defunding of the police department. Even if we hired 20 people right now at this time of year, our fiscal year ends September 30, so those funds would not be used,” said the city’s chief financial officer, Brandye Latimer.

The city council said this move will not impact public safety. The surplus police funds were primarily used for administrative purposes.

