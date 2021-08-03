Gene Haas Advanced Manufacturing Center opened at MCC

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The MCC Gene Haas Advanced Manufacturing Center was spotlighted Tuesday in a ribbon-cutting and grand opening celebration.

Haas Automation Inc. is America’s leading builder of CNC machine tools and is now a billion-dollar company. Its foundation, the Gene Haas Foundation, partners with schools and organizations to expose students to careers in manufacturing and provides means to pursue those opportunities. MCC received a Haas grant for $250,000 as a namesake award.

“We are the only machining program in our region to be named after Mr. Gene Haas,” said Brian Warren, MCC’s Industrial Division Chair & Coordinator of Precision Machine Programs. “This is a huge honor for not only myself but our college, city, and county. It speaks to the quality of our program graduates and the training capabilities our program possesses to train for the advanced manufacturing jobs of today and tomorrow.”

“When you look at socioeconomic communities, we look at the ones that are impacted greatly,” said Toni Neary, Director of Education for Haas Factory Outlet. “There’s a huge manufacturing base in this area and we have a lot of industrial customers that are buying our equipment and are looking for a workforce. We like to see where communities come together. The community college system, the local community, the county to all come together to make this work so this was a real cohesive project and that’s what’s really attractive to us.”

The foundation has also issued $40,000 in grants that are primarily used for student scholarships to help pay a portion or all of the student cost to enroll in Precision Machining at The Gene Haas Advanced Manufacturing Center at MCC.

“They gave us a sizeable donation that really supported our ability to put this facility together,” said MCC President Dr. Thomas Huebner. “We’re now an official Gene Haas Manufacturing Training Center, the only one in the state of Mississippi. Our students get an excellent education. When they leave here they get good jobs and those jobs are coveted by many and so we’re grateful for those opportunities that the Haas Foundation has provided with their generous donation.”

Tuesday’s ceremony was attended by city and county leaders, MCC school board members as well as representatives from the Haas organization.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.