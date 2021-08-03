Gulfport’s Brittney Reese wins silver medal in long jump

TOKYO, Japan (WLOX) - Brittney Reese put her name in track and field history - again - on Monday night, winning a silver medal in the long jump.

Reese has now won an Olympic medal in three different games (gold in 2012, silver in 2016). Germany’s Malaika Mihambo won gold by three centimeters, topping Reese’s 6.97-meter jump with a jump of 7 meters even.

Brittney Reese jumped her way onto the podium!@DaLJBeast brings home the silver medal in women's long jump. #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/BFQq6Az1z7 — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) August 3, 2021

Reese won fourth-place in Beijing in 2008, a landmark gold medal in London in 2012, a silver medal in Rio in 2016, and her second career silver in Tokyo this year. She now joins the ranks of USA’s Jackie Joyner-Kersee (gold in 1988, bronze in 1992, bronze in 1996) and Germany’s Heike Drechsler (silver in 1988, gold in 1992, gold in 2000).

Olympic Games. World Outdoors. World Indoors.



Long jumper @DaLJBeast is goated at every level. #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/oVLmtApxYW — Team USA (@TeamUSA) August 3, 2021

Fans call her the “Usain Bolt of long jump,” and it’s hard for anyone to disagree. (The retired Jamaican sprinter Usain St. Leo Bolt is considered the greatest sprinter of all time.)

Reese, 34, told WLOX this was her last Olympics. She hoped to add a new gold medal to her collection, but she said her real goal was to inspire local children to follow their dreams.

“It’s a big honor. I’m grateful, and I’m proud to be able to represent Mississippi and also Gulfport,” Reese told WLOX. “I want kids in the area to look up to me and understand they can also be where I am today. It’s a great honor any time you’re able to represent the United States and wear the flag on your chest. It’s a great feeling, and I’m blessed and honored to do that.”

What an absolutely THRILLING final! @DaLJBeast adds a THIRD career medal and a second silver to wrap up her Olympic career! 🇺🇸🥈#GoTeamUSA | #OlympiansMadeHere pic.twitter.com/FBr0gqEIZr — Ole Miss Track&Field (@OleMissTrack) August 3, 2021

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.