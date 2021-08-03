Advertisement

Infant dies at Jones Co. motel; sheriff’s office investigating

A 10-month-old boy died at the Magnolia Motor Lodge on U.S. Highway 11 in Jones County.
A 10-month-old boy died at the Magnolia Motor Lodge on U.S. Highway 11 in Jones County.(Source: WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 10-month-old boy died at a motel near Laurel overnight.

A news release from the sheriff’s office said first responders called to the Magnolia Motor Lodge on U.S. Highway 11 tried to save the child by performing CPR and using a defibrillator.

The child was rushed to South Central Regional Medical Center , where he was pronounced dead.

Sheriff Joe Berlin said the parents of the child and the responding deputies, firefighters and paramedics were upset by the loss.

“The death of this child is obviously heartbreaking for his family, and we are deeply saddened by his loss,” Berlin said in the news release. “It’s also tough on the emergency responders who worked this call and gave it their all to save this child’s life. Prayers for all involved are certainly warranted and appreciated.”

According to the sheriff’s office, the boy’s body is being sent to the State Crime Lab for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCSD Teacher Convocation
Lauderdale County teachers return to school
Patricia Thompkins said this is one of the toughest challenges she’s had to deal with. She...
Fire victim shares heartbreaking story
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Monday 4,991 new cases, 13 new deaths and...
COVID-19 in Mississippi: Almost 5,000 new cases over 3-day period
City of Meridian to require masks for all city employees
Saharra Carr has first court appearance.
Teen charged with killing veteran has first court appearance

Latest News

The Meridian City Council voted to move funds from the police department to public works.
Funds from MPD transferred to public works
MPSD Leader in Me training
Meridian teachers ready for this year’s challenges
Philadelphia police said the body found in an abandoned house July 28 was 41-year-old Amelia...
Body found in abandoned house identified
Haas Manufacturing Center opened at MCC
Gene Haas Advanced Manufacturing Center opened at MCC
The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report detailing the...
Preliminary report released on crash that killed 10 on I-65