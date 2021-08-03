Advertisement

Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 3, 2021

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCSD Teacher Convocation
Lauderdale County teachers return to school
Patricia Thompkins said this is one of the toughest challenges she’s had to deal with. She...
Fire victim shares heartbreaking story
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Monday 4,991 new cases, 13 new deaths and...
COVID-19 in Mississippi: Almost 5,000 new cases over 3-day period
City of Meridian to require masks for all city employees
Saharra Carr has first court appearance.
Teen charged with killing veteran has first court appearance

Latest News

Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report August 3, 2021
Docket 2
City of Meridian Arrest Report August 2, 2021
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 2, 2021
Saharra Carr has first court appearance.
Teen charged with killing veteran has first court appearance