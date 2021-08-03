Meridian teachers ready for this year’s challenges

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Public School teachers gathered at MSU-Meridian Tuesday to get ready for the upcoming school year.

Teachers continued their training for the ‘Leader in Me’ Program and listened to education experts on best practices for teaching students. Teachers we spoke to say they are excited for the new school year, but are ready to take on the challenges associated with COVID-19.

“Some of the biggest challenges will be trying to have the mask mandate in,” said Janice Turnage, a 4th grade teacher at Oakland Heights Elementary School. “We’re going to follow the CDC guidelines, getting the students to keep the mask on up above the nose, and just continuing to social distance.”

“I think one of our biggest challenges is going to be able to safely educating students with our mask mandate and being able to follow the CDC guidelines,” said Amanda Shadwick, the assistant principal at Parkview Elementary School

The first day of school for students at Meridian Public Schools is this Thursday, August 5th.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.