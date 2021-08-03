Advertisement

Meridian teachers ready for this year’s challenges

MPSD Leader in Me training
MPSD Leader in Me training(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Public School teachers gathered at MSU-Meridian Tuesday to get ready for the upcoming school year.

Teachers continued their training for the ‘Leader in Me’ Program and listened to education experts on best practices for teaching students. Teachers we spoke to say they are excited for the new school year, but are ready to take on the challenges associated with COVID-19.

“Some of the biggest challenges will be trying to have the mask mandate in,” said Janice Turnage, a 4th grade teacher at Oakland Heights Elementary School. “We’re going to follow the CDC guidelines, getting the students to keep the mask on up above the nose, and just continuing to social distance.”

“I think one of our biggest challenges is going to be able to safely educating students with our mask mandate and being able to follow the CDC guidelines,” said Amanda Shadwick, the assistant principal at Parkview Elementary School

The first day of school for students at Meridian Public Schools is this Thursday, August 5th.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCSD Teacher Convocation
Lauderdale County teachers return to school
Patricia Thompkins said this is one of the toughest challenges she’s had to deal with. She...
Fire victim shares heartbreaking story
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Monday 4,991 new cases, 13 new deaths and...
COVID-19 in Mississippi: Almost 5,000 new cases over 3-day period
City of Meridian to require masks for all city employees
Saharra Carr has first court appearance.
Teen charged with killing veteran has first court appearance

Latest News

The Meridian City Council voted to move funds from the police department to public works.
Funds from MPD transferred to public works
Philadelphia police said the body found in an abandoned house July 28 was 41-year-old Amelia...
Body found in abandoned house identified
Haas Manufacturing Center opened at MCC
Gene Haas Advanced Manufacturing Center opened at MCC
The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report detailing the...
Preliminary report released on crash that killed 10 on I-65