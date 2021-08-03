Services for Mr. Michael G. White were held at 3:00 pm Wednesday August 4, 2021 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Union. Burial was held in Union City Cemetery. Bro. Bill Boykin and Bro. Jimmy Strickland officiated.

Visitation was held 2:00-3:00 pm prior to the service on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at Milling Funeral Home of Union.

Mr. Michael G. White, age: 72, of Union passed away on Sunday, August 1, 2021.

Survivors:

Wife: Sandra White of Union

2 Daughters: Ashley Prysock & husband Trystan of Laurel

Casey Callahan & husband Corby of Union

1 Son: Brian White & wife Corinna of Union

4 Grandchildren: Kinleigh Callahan, Courtney Grayson, Chloe White & Brandon Lee

4 Great- Grandchildren: Claire Sims, Aliyah Sims, William Lee & Noah Lee

Mr. Michael was preceded in death by his parents: Glenn & Ruth White

Pallbearers: Chad Morrow, Kyle Strickland, Brandon Lee, Corby Callahan, Brian White & Ricky Strickland

Honorary Pallbearers: Eddie Wolverton & Bill Norcross