Michael G. White
Services for Mr. Michael G. White were held at 3:00 pm Wednesday August 4, 2021 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Union. Burial was held in Union City Cemetery. Bro. Bill Boykin and Bro. Jimmy Strickland officiated.
Visitation was held 2:00-3:00 pm prior to the service on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at Milling Funeral Home of Union.
Mr. Michael G. White, age: 72, of Union passed away on Sunday, August 1, 2021.
Survivors:
Wife: Sandra White of Union
2 Daughters: Ashley Prysock & husband Trystan of Laurel
Casey Callahan & husband Corby of Union
1 Son: Brian White & wife Corinna of Union
4 Grandchildren: Kinleigh Callahan, Courtney Grayson, Chloe White & Brandon Lee
4 Great- Grandchildren: Claire Sims, Aliyah Sims, William Lee & Noah Lee
Mr. Michael was preceded in death by his parents: Glenn & Ruth White
Pallbearers: Chad Morrow, Kyle Strickland, Brandon Lee, Corby Callahan, Brian White & Ricky Strickland
Honorary Pallbearers: Eddie Wolverton & Bill Norcross