Advertisement

Miss Marlee Frances Savell

Marlee Frances Savell
Marlee Frances Savell
Marlee Frances Savell(Milling Funeral Home)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Services for Miss Marlee Frances Savell were held at 10:00 am Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at Beulah Baptist Church. Burial was held in Lawrence Cemetery. Rev. Pup Rogers & Rev. Gary Rivers officiated.

Visitation was held 5:00-7:30 pm Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at Milling Funeral Home of Union.

Visitation was also held 9:00-10:00 am Wednesday, August 4, 2021 prior to the service at Beulah Baptist Church.

Miss Marlee Frances Savell, age: 6, of Decatur passed away on Sunday, August 1, 2021.

Survivors:

Parents: Cody & Brandi Savell of Decatur

Brother: J.D. Savell of Decatur

Maternal Grandparents: Wendell & Melinda Cater of Conehatta

Maternal Great-Grandmother: Barbara Hopper of Farmington, MO

Paternal Great-Grandmother: Helen Dennis of Lawrence

She is survived by 4 aunts & 3 uncles:

Lorri Savell of Brandon

Nathan Savell (Lauren) of Decaturville, TN

Hollie Boykin (Adam) of Sebastopol

Wendy Tucker of Forest

Cory Cater of Union

Miss Marlee was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents: Hamp Savell & Susan Savell.

Pallbearers:  Nathan Savell , Adam Boykin, Albert Boykin, David Dennis, Jon Dennis and Josh Murphy

Honorary pallbearer: Cory Cater

Marlee will be remembered as a fun, loving, affectionate child with a big heart and personality.

She loved her friends, family and animals dearly.

Milling Funeral Home

Most Read

LCSD Teacher Convocation
Lauderdale County teachers return to school
Patricia Thompkins said this is one of the toughest challenges she’s had to deal with. She...
Fire victim shares heartbreaking story
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 2, 2021
City of Meridian to require masks for all city employees
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Monday 4,991 new cases, 13 new deaths and...
COVID-19 in Mississippi: Almost 5,000 new cases over 3-day period

Latest News

Michael G. White
Michael G. White
Mr. James Donald Cady, Sr.
Doris Elizabeth “Bessie” Turner
Wilmer Ann Bonner