Services for Miss Marlee Frances Savell were held at 10:00 am Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at Beulah Baptist Church. Burial was held in Lawrence Cemetery. Rev. Pup Rogers & Rev. Gary Rivers officiated.

Visitation was held 5:00-7:30 pm Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at Milling Funeral Home of Union.

Visitation was also held 9:00-10:00 am Wednesday, August 4, 2021 prior to the service at Beulah Baptist Church.

Miss Marlee Frances Savell, age: 6, of Decatur passed away on Sunday, August 1, 2021.

Survivors:

Parents: Cody & Brandi Savell of Decatur

Brother: J.D. Savell of Decatur

Maternal Grandparents: Wendell & Melinda Cater of Conehatta

Maternal Great-Grandmother: Barbara Hopper of Farmington, MO

Paternal Great-Grandmother: Helen Dennis of Lawrence

She is survived by 4 aunts & 3 uncles:

Lorri Savell of Brandon

Nathan Savell (Lauren) of Decaturville, TN

Hollie Boykin (Adam) of Sebastopol

Wendy Tucker of Forest

Cory Cater of Union

Miss Marlee was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents: Hamp Savell & Susan Savell.

Pallbearers: Nathan Savell , Adam Boykin, Albert Boykin, David Dennis, Jon Dennis and Josh Murphy

Honorary pallbearer: Cory Cater

Marlee will be remembered as a fun, loving, affectionate child with a big heart and personality.

She loved her friends, family and animals dearly.