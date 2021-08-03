Miss Marlee Frances Savell
Services for Miss Marlee Frances Savell were held at 10:00 am Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at Beulah Baptist Church. Burial was held in Lawrence Cemetery. Rev. Pup Rogers & Rev. Gary Rivers officiated.
Visitation was held 5:00-7:30 pm Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at Milling Funeral Home of Union.
Visitation was also held 9:00-10:00 am Wednesday, August 4, 2021 prior to the service at Beulah Baptist Church.
Miss Marlee Frances Savell, age: 6, of Decatur passed away on Sunday, August 1, 2021.
Survivors:
Parents: Cody & Brandi Savell of Decatur
Brother: J.D. Savell of Decatur
Maternal Grandparents: Wendell & Melinda Cater of Conehatta
Maternal Great-Grandmother: Barbara Hopper of Farmington, MO
Paternal Great-Grandmother: Helen Dennis of Lawrence
She is survived by 4 aunts & 3 uncles:
Lorri Savell of Brandon
Nathan Savell (Lauren) of Decaturville, TN
Hollie Boykin (Adam) of Sebastopol
Wendy Tucker of Forest
Cory Cater of Union
Miss Marlee was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents: Hamp Savell & Susan Savell.
Pallbearers: Nathan Savell , Adam Boykin, Albert Boykin, David Dennis, Jon Dennis and Josh Murphy
Honorary pallbearer: Cory Cater
Marlee will be remembered as a fun, loving, affectionate child with a big heart and personality.
She loved her friends, family and animals dearly.