National Weather Service makes changes to better communicate threats to the public

NWS public alert changes
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Severe weather is no stranger to our area, and it’s important to be aware of when threatening weather may strike. The National Weather Service recently changed the way it communicates severe threats to the public by adding “Damage Threat Tags” to severe thunderstorm warnings. The ‘baseline’ tag is the threshold for a storm to be classified as severe: 1″ hail and/or 58 mph winds. However, the ‘considerable’ and ‘destructive’ tags are meant to grab the public’s attention about a storm’s severity and impacts.

A ‘considerable’ tag represents a severe thunderstorm with at least 1.75″ hail (golf ball size) and/or 70 mph winds. A ‘destructive’ tag is for severe thunderstorms with at least 2.75″ hail (baseball size), and/or 80 mph winds.

Destructive wording will activate a Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) to your cell phone if you’re in the warned area. This revamp is part of the National Weather Service’s effort to build a Weather Ready Nation, and to better communicate threats.

