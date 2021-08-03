New Choctaw public safety director appointed

CHOCTAW, Miss. (WTOK) - Choctaw Tribal Chief Cyrus Ben has appointed Gabriel “Butch” Billie to the position of director of the Department of Public Safety, effective immediately. Billie has 16 years of law enforcement experience and holds various certifications and federal commissions, according to an MBCI news release. Billie served in the U.S. Marine Corps before entering law enforcement.

“Mr. Billie’s status as a veteran and his many years and range of experience in the law enforcement field will serve him well,” said Chief Ben. “Butch has worked in Choctaw Wildlife and Parks, Choctaw Police Department, and most recently in the Criminal Investigation Division, all of which are part of the Department of Public Safety. I know he will thrive in this position.”

Billie will have oversight of all areas under the Department of Public Safety which are: Choctaw Wildlife and Parks, including Animal Control; Choctaw Police Department; Choctaw Security; and Choctaw Detention Center, adult and youth. DPS maintains a skilled workforce and employs approximately 140 employees.

