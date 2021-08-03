Advertisement

New Choctaw public safety director appointed

Tribal Chief Cyrus Ben announced the appointment Tuesday of Gabriel “Butch” Billie to the...
Tribal Chief Cyrus Ben announced the appointment Tuesday of Gabriel “Butch” Billie to the position of director of the Department of Public Safety.(Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHOCTAW, Miss. (WTOK) - Choctaw Tribal Chief Cyrus Ben has appointed Gabriel “Butch” Billie to the position of director of the Department of Public Safety, effective immediately. Billie has 16 years of law enforcement experience and holds various certifications and federal commissions, according to an MBCI news release. Billie served in the U.S. Marine Corps before entering law enforcement.

“Mr. Billie’s status as a veteran and his many years and range of experience in the law enforcement field will serve him well,” said Chief Ben. “Butch has worked in Choctaw Wildlife and Parks, Choctaw Police Department, and most recently in the Criminal Investigation Division, all of which are part of the Department of Public Safety. I know he will thrive in this position.”

Billie will have oversight of all areas under the Department of Public Safety which are: Choctaw Wildlife and Parks, including Animal Control; Choctaw Police Department; Choctaw Security; and Choctaw Detention Center, adult and youth. DPS maintains a skilled workforce and employs approximately 140 employees.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCSD Teacher Convocation
Lauderdale County teachers return to school
Patricia Thompkins said this is one of the toughest challenges she’s had to deal with. She...
Fire victim shares heartbreaking story
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 2, 2021
City of Meridian to require masks for all city employees
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Monday 4,991 new cases, 13 new deaths and...
COVID-19 in Mississippi: Almost 5,000 new cases over 3-day period

Latest News

Police officers stand outside a Washington, D.C.-area hospital after violence Tuesday near the...
Officer dead, suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon
Metro Ambulance
First responders are dealing with an increase in COVID calls
Stuff the Bus delivery
Stuff the Bus donations dropped off at Northeast Elementary
The Meridian City Council voted to move funds from the police department to public works.
Funds from MPD transferred to public works