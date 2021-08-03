Advertisement

Preliminary report released on crash that killed 10 on I-65

The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report detailing the...
The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report detailing the events that took place in the fatal Interstate 65 crash in Butler County.((Source: NTSB))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report detailing the events that took place in the fatal Interstate 65 crash in Butler County.

According to the report, 12 vehicles and 38 people were involved. Nine juveniles and an adult were killed, and 26 others had varying injuries.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. on June 19 on Interstate 65′s northbound side near mile marker 138, close to the Greenville exit.

The investigation found a 2020 Volvo truck-trailer (labeled as CMV-1) was driving north when it struck a series of vehicles that were stopped because of previous minor crashes. CMV-1 then struck the left bridge rail and continued into the median.

Following this, a 2005 Freightliner (labeled as CMV-2) came upon the scene and veered left, striking the left bridge rail and the van before coming to rest in the median. As a result of the multiple collisions, a fire occurred, consuming the tractor-trailers, the van and three other vehicles.

The report also showed that there had been intermittent bands of rain throughout the day and that light rain had been falling at the time the crash took place.

NTSB said it is continuing to collect data on the crash and the events that happened. The crash, and the events surrounding it, remain under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCSD Teacher Convocation
Lauderdale County teachers return to school
Patricia Thompkins said this is one of the toughest challenges she’s had to deal with. She...
Fire victim shares heartbreaking story
Philadelphia police said the body found in an abandoned house July 28 was 41-year-old Amelia...
Body found in abandoned house identified
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 2, 2021
City of Meridian to require masks for all city employees

Latest News

Police officers stand outside a Washington, D.C.-area hospital after violence Tuesday near the...
Officer dead, suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon
Tribal Chief Cyrus Ben announced the appointment Tuesday of Gabriel “Butch” Billie to the...
New Choctaw public safety director appointed
Metro Ambulance
First responders are dealing with an increase in COVID calls
Stuff the Bus delivery
Stuff the Bus donations dropped off at Northeast Elementary
The Meridian City Council voted to move funds from the police department to public works.
Funds from MPD transferred to public works