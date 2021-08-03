Advertisement

Stuff the Bus donations dropped off at Northeast Elementary

Stuff the Bus delivery
Stuff the Bus delivery(Lauderdale County School District)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Supplies that were collected from this year Stuff the Bus were dropped off in Lauderdale County Tuesday.

Volunteers from Mississippi Power delivered the donations to Northeast Lauderdale Elementary School. These school supplies will go a long way in helping all of our area students have a successful school year. The Stuff the Bus campaign is put on each year by the United Way of East Mississippi, with the help of many local volunteers.

