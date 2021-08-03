Advertisement

Wilmer Ann Bonner

By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Graveside services for Wilmer Ann Bonner, 73, of Thomasville will be held Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at 10:00 A.M. at the Gilbertown Cemetery in Gilbertown, Alabama, with Rev. Josh Gill officiating.

Ms. Bonner passed away Sunday, August 1, 2021, at the Monroe County Hospital in Monroeville, Alabama. She was born September 14, 1947, in Gilbertown, Alabama to Ulmer McBride and Frankie Thompson McBride. She was a retired seamstress.

She was a loving mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed by her family and all who knew her.

Survivors include her children, Angela J. Sledge (Stephen) of Gulf Port, MS; Rannie Glenn Bonner (Susan Catherine) of Thomasville; and Bridgett D. Powell (Ashe) of Grove Hill; grandchildren, Julia Crystal Biggs; Betty Alexandra Hollinsworth; Rannie Glenn Bonner, III.; Victoria Ann Powell; Andrew Drake Powell; and Patrick Ryan Powell; great grandchildren, Sasha Danielle Sinclair; Addison McCreary; Maxton Hollinsworth; and Jackson Carper; siblings, Ulmer Ray McBride of Coco Beach, FL; Betty Jowers of Butler; Sharon Gossett of Jasper; Dwight McBride of Butler; Harvey McBride of Silas; Leisa Lolley of Butler; and Lynette McBride of Greensville.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ulmer McBride and Frankie Thompson McBride and her brother, Kennon Wade McBride.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

Bumpers Funeral Home

