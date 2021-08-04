Advertisement

2 women injured in Tuesday night shooting

Two women shot in the 3400 block of 12th St.
Two women shot in the 3400 block of 12th St.(WTOK)
By Tom Williams
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Around 10 o’clock Tuesday night two people were shot in the city of Meridian.

Police say it happened in 3400 block of 12th St. Police say the victims suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to their legs. Police are investigating the incident and trying to come up with a suspect.  

A car was also hit by bullets during the shooting. If you have any information about that might help police you can call the Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893 or the East Mississippi Crimestoppers line at 855-485-TIPS. By calling Crimestoppers you can remain anonymous and also be eligible for a reward.

