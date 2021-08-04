Advertisement

Attorney General: Colleges can’t fine unvaccinated students

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office said a college’s plan to reimburse $500 to...
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office said a college’s plan to reimburse $500 to vaccinated students likely runs against a new state law banning so-called vaccine passports.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office said a college’s plan to reimburse $500 to vaccinated students likely runs against a new state law banning so-called vaccine passports.

Birmingham Southern College said all students would be required to undergo regular testing at a cost of $500 but that vaccinated students could get their money back.

Vaccine mandates have become tricky territory as colleges and other institutions try to enact safety measures, and Republican states try to limit, or ban, mandates that they say infringe on personal liberty and choice.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Philadelphia police said the body found in an abandoned house July 28 was 41-year-old Amelia...
Body found in abandoned house identified
The Meridian City Council voted to move funds from the police department to public works.
Funds from MPD transferred to public works
Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance
Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance dies
A man died after an explosion Wednesday morning in Jones County.
Man killed in Jones Co. explosion identified
The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report detailing the...
Preliminary report released on crash that killed 10 on I-65

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 595K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,821 new cases, 7 new deaths and 134...
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 2,821 new cases reported Wednesday
A St. Louis doctor says a set of X-rays shows the difference getting vaccinated against...
COVID lung X-rays show difference between vaccinated, unvaccinated
Health experts say the Delta variant is driving up demand for the COVID-19 vaccine. We are...
What’s driving the increase in vaccinations in Alabama?