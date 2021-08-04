MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Brenda L. Pearson, 70, of Lauderdale, MS, passed away on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at her home. She was born September 7, 1951, in Lauderdale County, Mississippi.

She is survived by her brother, Richard Fuller (Nancy) of Brandon, MS; step children, Kenny Pearson (Lisa) and Dawn Cooper (Jeff); 3 step grandchildren and 2 step great-grandchildren; two nieces, Kimberly Fuller and Amy Cleveland; and two nephews Mike Fuller and Alan Fuller.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Louise Davidson Fuller; husband, Sim Pearson, Jr., and two brothers, Jimmy and Joe Fuller.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of York.

