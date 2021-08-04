Advertisement

Children getting COVID vaccine shot

Rush Health Systems back to school drive thru
Over 200 people received a COVID vaccination shot all from the comfort of their car.
Over 200 people received a COVID vaccination shot all from the comfort of their car.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Rush Health Systems host a back-to-school drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine at the Lauderdale Agri-Center. Over 200 people received a COVID vaccination shot all from the comfort of their car.

Rush Health Systems gave out the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine Tuesday. The Pfizer vaccine was administered to all eligible children ages 12 and older, with signed parental consent. Rush Health System team is encouraging people that are hesitant of taking the vaccine.

“Well, the current variant that is circulating in our community is highly contagious than the Coronavirus in months past. Because this one is easy to transmit - the high-risk exposure where originally they said it was 15 minutes is a lot lower now. You can now contract it quicker. We definably need people to be safe. It is just one way to break the chain of infection,” said Infection control coordinator Angela McClinton.

The second dose will be scheduled for August 26th.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCSD Teacher Convocation
Lauderdale County teachers return to school
Patricia Thompkins said this is one of the toughest challenges she’s had to deal with. She...
Fire victim shares heartbreaking story
Philadelphia police said the body found in an abandoned house July 28 was 41-year-old Amelia...
Body found in abandoned house identified
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 2, 2021
City of Meridian to require masks for all city employees

Latest News

Police officers stand outside a Washington, D.C.-area hospital after violence Tuesday near the...
Officer dead, suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon
Tribal Chief Cyrus Ben announced the appointment Tuesday of Gabriel “Butch” Billie to the...
New Choctaw public safety director appointed
Metro Ambulance
First responders are dealing with an increase in COVID calls
Stuff the Bus delivery
Stuff the Bus donations dropped off at Northeast Elementary