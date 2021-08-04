Children getting COVID vaccine shot

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Rush Health Systems host a back-to-school drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine at the Lauderdale Agri-Center. Over 200 people received a COVID vaccination shot all from the comfort of their car.

Rush Health Systems gave out the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine Tuesday. The Pfizer vaccine was administered to all eligible children ages 12 and older, with signed parental consent. Rush Health System team is encouraging people that are hesitant of taking the vaccine.

“Well, the current variant that is circulating in our community is highly contagious than the Coronavirus in months past. Because this one is easy to transmit - the high-risk exposure where originally they said it was 15 minutes is a lot lower now. You can now contract it quicker. We definably need people to be safe. It is just one way to break the chain of infection,” said Infection control coordinator Angela McClinton.

The second dose will be scheduled for August 26th.

