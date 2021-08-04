City of Meridian Arrest Report August 4, 2021
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|TIFFANY TUBB
|1988
|107 71ST PL APT 129 MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|ANTONIO OWENS
|1994
|3820 9TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|MONICA M WILLIAMS
|1990
|203 UNION RD STRONG, AR
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
|JOHNNY DUNNIGAN
|1942
|1403 5TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|MONICA J EDWARDS
|1992
|10121 CR 2826 PHILADELPHIA, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 3, 2021, at 6:00 AM to August 4, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 3:30 PM on August 3, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of South Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.
At 4:16 PM on August 3, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4500 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 8 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 10:03 PM on August 3, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3400 block of 12thStreet. Two individuals and one vehicle were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.