Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 3:30 PM on August 3, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of South Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.

At 4:16 PM on August 3, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4500 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 8 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 10:03 PM on August 3, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3400 block of 12thStreet. Two individuals and one vehicle were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.