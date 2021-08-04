Advertisement

City in search for department heads

Five department head positions still haven't been permanently filled.
By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian’s new mayor and council members have been in office for 33 days. Five department head positions still haven’t been permanently filled. Is this a concern or just a normal part of the transition of power at City Hall?

Mayor Jimmie Smith said some- if not all department head positions will be filled by next month.

Right now, half of the city’s department heads are not filled.

“Without a doubt, there are some negatives that we don’t have folks in every position but the people that are stepping up have done a good job so far. But you need people that are department heads to be over the department and not temporary,” said Smith.

The police chief, the fire chief, the CAO, the Parks, and Recreation Director, and the Community Development Director are all temporary, acting department heads.

The mayor said resumés are coming into city hall from people who want to fill those five key positions.

“We’re working very hard and trying to make sure we get to the point where we have department heads. We’re consulting with each and every council person because I think that was part of the problem from the get-go. I thought we had built a relationship that wasn’t there so we’re working on that, and I think we’re getting close,” said Smith.

You might remember, the city council did not approve some of Mayor Smith’s appointment recommendations last month.

One business owner, who has been in Meridian for 15 years, said we will be a lost city without the positions filled.

“If you got a divided city hall it will soon fall. So, we need a fire chief, a police chief a CAO, and all those positions that are not filled. That’s just like me coming to work and I have no cooks. There’s nothing going to get done. So, I’m just hoping that everyone can get on one accord and do what’s right for the city of Meridian,” said Rib Shack Owner, Ronnie Shack.

The city council has to approve the mayor’s appointments.

Mayor Smith said the acting department heads are doing the best job they can under the circumstances.

Those acting department heads will serve until permanent replacements can be agreed upon.

