Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 2,821 new cases reported Wednesday

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,821 new cases, 7 new deaths and 134...
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,821 new cases, 7 new deaths and 134 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Wednesday.(AP)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,821 new cases, 7 new deaths and 134 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Wednesday.

So far, 7,597 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi since the onset of the pandemic. Find the latest county-by-county case numbers here.

So far, more than 1.043 million people are fully vaccinated and over 1.239 million have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Find state and county-by-county vaccination statistics below:

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Philadelphia police said the body found in an abandoned house July 28 was 41-year-old Amelia...
Body found in abandoned house identified
The Meridian City Council voted to move funds from the police department to public works.
Funds from MPD transferred to public works
The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report detailing the...
Preliminary report released on crash that killed 10 on I-65
A 10-month-old boy died at the Magnolia Motor Lodge on U.S. Highway 11 in Jones County.
Infant dies at Jones Co. motel; sheriff’s office investigating
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 3, 2021

Latest News

A St. Louis doctor says a set of X-rays shows the difference getting vaccinated against...
COVID lung X-rays show difference between vaccinated, unvaccinated
Health experts say the Delta variant is driving up demand for the COVID-19 vaccine. We are...
What’s driving the increase in vaccinations in Alabama?
The hope is final approval of the vaccine will motivate more people to get it, prompt more...
Full FDA approval for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine could help kids
More Mississippians are getting their COVID-19 shots.
Vaccination rate increasing in Mississippi amid latest Delta surge