Explosion in Jones County kills 1

A man died after an explosion Wednesday morning in Jones County.
A man died after an explosion Wednesday morning in Jones County.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An explosion in Jones County killed one person Wednesday morning, according to county emergency officials.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Office said the explosion happened on Job R Lane in the Mosellle area.

A news release sent out around 9:20 a.m. said one person was injured and needed to be air lifted to a hospital.

We have since learned that person died, and the air lift was canceled.

Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said the man who was killed was working when the explosion happened.

Jones County Deputy Medical Examiner Ernest Hollingsworth said the man died after receiving severe injuries to his lower body.

First responders on the scene of an explosion in Jones County.
First responders on the scene of an explosion in Jones County.

Investigators with the Mississippi State Fire Marshals Office are on the scene investigating the explosion.

WDAM will continue to follow this developing story and report new information as it becomes available.

