Kemper County Arrest Report August 4, 2021

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Alician Thomas 07-13-2021 Prohibitions Generally
April Fernandez 07-25-2021 Careless Driving; Driving While License Suspended
Brandon Ragland 07-20-2021 Sentenced
Clyde Clayborne 08-03-2021 Disturbance of a Business
Deiona Carroll 07-26-2021 Reckless Driving; Speeding 98-65; DUI Other; Possession of Marijuana;...
Derrickus Willis 07-13-2021 Prohibitions Generally
Frederick Nunn 07-22-2021 Capias Warrant.
Irvin Williams 07-22-2021 Joy Riding
Jimmy Sistrunk 07-12-2021 Possession of Controlled Substance.
Joshua McLaurin 07-25-2021 Furnishing Contraband into Facility
Julius McGraw 07-17-2021 Aggravated Assault; Felony in Possession of Firearm
Leslie Henderson 07-22-2021 Capias Warrant
Lil'Christopher Mason 07-07-2021 Probation Violation.
Michael Miles 07-22-2021 Capias Warrant.
Otis Archie 07-22-2021 Capias Warrant.
Roosevelt Daniels 07-13-2021 No Insurance; No Driver License; Reckless Driving; Expired Tag;...
Shaquile Jackson 07-25-2021 Furnishing Contraband into Facility
Shedrick Granger Jr 07-22-2021 Capias Warrant.
William Brown 07-19-2021 Disorderly Conduct.j
