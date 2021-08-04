Man robbed while walking to work in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police say a man was robbed at gunpoint by four people Wednesday afternoon in the College Park Shopping Center parking lot shortly after 2 p.m.

The suspects, three males and a female, were in a silver car and approached the man while he was walking to work. Police say a black bag was taken from the victim, who then ran into the Save-a-Lot to call for help.

Police recovered the bag nearby.

If you have information that could help solve the case, call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.