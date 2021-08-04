Meridian man dies in Sumter County crash

SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - A Meridian, Miss., man died in a crash Wednesday morning in Sumter County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Jocquese Jamar Pace, 41, was fatally injured when the 2010 Ford Econoline van he was driving struck a 2017 Mack dump truck, overturned and caught fire. The wreck happened shortly after 7:30 a.m.

The driver of the Mack, Reginal Dwight Scott, 41, of Birmingham and his passenger, were injured and transported to an area hospital.

The crash happened on U.S. Highway 80 near the 13 mile marker, approximately 12 miles south of Livingston. ALEA is continuing the investigation of the cause of the crash.

