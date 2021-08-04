Advertisement

Meridian man dies in Sumter County crash

Jocquese Jamar Pace, 41, of Meridian, Miss., was fatally injured when the 2010 Ford Econoline...
Jocquese Jamar Pace, 41, of Meridian, Miss., was fatally injured when the 2010 Ford Econoline van he was driving struck a 2017 Mack dump truck, overturned and caught fire Aug. 4 in Sumter County, Ala.(WDBJ7)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - A Meridian, Miss., man died in a crash Wednesday morning in Sumter County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Jocquese Jamar Pace, 41, was fatally injured when the 2010 Ford Econoline van he was driving struck a 2017 Mack dump truck, overturned and caught fire. The wreck happened shortly after 7:30 a.m.

The driver of the Mack, Reginal Dwight Scott, 41, of Birmingham and his passenger, were injured and transported to an area hospital.

The crash happened on U.S. Highway 80 near the 13 mile marker, approximately 12 miles south of Livingston. ALEA is continuing the investigation of the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Philadelphia police said the body found in an abandoned house July 28 was 41-year-old Amelia...
Body found in abandoned house identified
The Meridian City Council voted to move funds from the police department to public works.
Funds from MPD transferred to public works
Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance
Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance dies
A man died after an explosion Wednesday morning in Jones County.
Man killed in Jones Co. explosion identified
The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report detailing the...
Preliminary report released on crash that killed 10 on I-65

Latest News

Two women shot in the 3400 block of 12th St.
2 women injured in Tuesday night shooting
Southern Pipe & Supply
Southern Pipe & Supply earns special recognition
Man runs to grocery store after being robbed at gunpoint.
Man robbed while walking to work in Meridian
Mississippi State University will temporarily require masks for all indoor activities and in...
Mississippi State to require masks indoors