Mississippi State to require masks indoors

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi State University will temporarily require masks for all indoor activities and in all indoor locations on its campuses with the beginning of the Fall 2021 semester. That includes non-personal vehicles and public transit. The only exceptions will be in private offices.

The university said Wednesday it had planned for an open and traditional environment, which remains the goal, but “is not yet fully possible in our current rapidly evolving public health situation”.

MSU said the recent surge in national, regional and state COVID cases, particularly the Delta Variant, is concerning and requires that MSU closely monitor these evolving conditions and respond based on guidance from the Miss. Board of Trustees of Institutions of Higher Learning and the Miss. State Department of Health.

Consistent with federal public health guidance, MSDH “directs that masks be worn universally indoors for all students, faculty, staff and visitors, regardless of vaccination status. Due to the prevalence of the highly transmissible Delta Variant, masks must be worn in all indoor facilities to mitigate the risk of infection at this time.”

After the first few weeks of the Fall 2021 semester, MSU said it hopes that it may be able to move to mask-optional policies if the number of cases on campus and in the community decreases, and vaccination rates improve substantially. MSU will regularly reevaluate the need to continue the mask requirement. We believe this significant preventative measure will enable us to safeguard activities like tailgating, student events, and other normal parts of university life.

