Parents have concerns about school resuming

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Parents of local students are ready for their kids to return to learning but have some worries about the upcoming school year. Some say students are most at risk.

A lot of school districts are requiring masks indoors and/or when social distancing is not possible. Some schools that opened early have already had to revert to virtual learning.

“I mean it’s nerve-wracking for the kids to go back. I hope it’s safe and they are protected. I just hope they have a successful school year,” said concerned parent, Therwanda Kirksey.

“Whatever they decide they need to do, we will do it but we don’t have internet where we live,” said another parent. “It’s not accessible at all. We are just really hoping there is a way we can make it work.”

This school year will be a challenge but a lot of people are working to make this year as normal as possible.

