Advertisement

Parents have concerns about school resuming

Districts are hoping for a closer to normal school year but with delta variant creating a new...
Parents of local students are ready for their kids to return to learning but have some worries about the upcoming school year.(KKTV)
By Matt Robin
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Parents of local students are ready for their kids to return to learning but have some worries about the upcoming school year. Some say students are most at risk.

A lot of school districts are requiring masks indoors and/or when social distancing is not possible. Some schools that opened early have already had to revert to virtual learning.

“I mean it’s nerve-wracking for the kids to go back. I hope it’s safe and they are protected. I just hope they have a successful school year,” said concerned parent, Therwanda Kirksey.

“Whatever they decide they need to do, we will do it but we don’t have internet where we live,” said another parent. “It’s not accessible at all. We are just really hoping there is a way we can make it work.”

This school year will be a challenge but a lot of people are working to make this year as normal as possible.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Philadelphia police said the body found in an abandoned house July 28 was 41-year-old Amelia...
Body found in abandoned house identified
The Meridian City Council voted to move funds from the police department to public works.
Funds from MPD transferred to public works
Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance
Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance dies
A man died after an explosion Wednesday morning in Jones County.
Man killed in Jones Co. explosion identified
The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report detailing the...
Preliminary report released on crash that killed 10 on I-65

Latest News

This undated photo provided by the Pentagon Force Protection Agency shows Pentagon Police...
Man who fatally stabbed Pentagon officer had troubled past
FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium,...
Majority of NY Assembly would oust Cuomo if he doesn’t quit
Jocquese Jamar Pace, 41, of Meridian, Miss., was fatally injured when the 2010 Ford Econoline...
Meridian man dies in Sumter County crash
Two women shot in the 3400 block of 12th St.
2 women injured in Tuesday night shooting