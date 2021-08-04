PSC Commissioner Brent Bailey addresses Meridian Rotary Club

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The Meridian Rotary Club held it’s weekly meeting Wednesday at Northwood Country Club and they heard from Brent Bailey, Public Service Commissioner of Mississippi’s Central District Office.

Bailey touched on a number of topics, including Mississippi’s no call list, last winter’s ice storms and the latest on the state’s increasing broadband access. Through the first round of a federal grant, the FCC has dispersed about $500 million into Mississippi, second only to California.

Bailey says that’s because the state has a true need for broadband because of all the rural areas and it’s lack of connectivity.

”These are investments that more than likely would not have been otherwise made,” said Bailey. “That helps in this state of COVID that we’ve been in for this last year and a half now that’s basically turned everybody’s home into a virtual classroom, virtual office virtual business, virtual doctor’s office. It’s helped us to accommodate our health and safety.”

The 22-county Central District Office served by Commissioner Bailey include Lauderdale, Kemper, Neshoba and Newton Counties.

