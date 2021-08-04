The rush to get back-to-school supplies begins

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Liberty Shop in downtown Meridian was busy Wednesday morning with people shopping for school supplies.

“People are looking for shoes, they’re looking for some last minute bottoms as well as polo tops, belts, book bags, so some of everything actually,” said Robbie Hales, the co owner of the Liberty Shop.

People arrived at the Liberty Shop first thing in the morning to purchase school uniforms and anything else needed for the school year.

“Well, I think time just gets away from all of us, and all of the sudden we realize, school’s going to start tomorrow, or the next day, or for some, next week,” Hales said. “So we just get ready sometimes at the last minute, which is perfectly fine. We’re here for them!”

Parents we spoke to say their children are excited to go back to school this week.

“My son did virtual last year, so he’s excited,” said Joanne, a shopper at the Liberty Shop Wednesday morning. “He’s a freshman at West Lauderdale, so he’s so excited to go back this school term.”

Despite the uncertainty with COVID-19, parents and students are looking forward to a good school year.

“We’re just going to play it by ear, his doctor said it was okay, so, we’re going to trust and believe in God and that every child be safe this school term.”

The Liberty Shop is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and then on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

