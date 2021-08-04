Southern Pipe & Supply earns special recognition

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A business that has locations across the Southeast, including in Meridian, is being recognized by Fortune Magazine.

Southern Pipe and Supply has been placed in the Best Workplaces for Millennials Top 100 list. Officials with the company say the reason they are ranked so highly is because there is an emphasis on growth and professional development within the company.

“We try to provide the best opportunity that we can for [employees] to grow and to develop and become an expert in their role within the company and also to develop into maybe a different role,” said Nick Price, the marketing manager at Southern Pipe and Supply.

Southern Pipe and Supply is a wholesale distributor that provides materials to professions such as plumbing and H-VAC repair.

