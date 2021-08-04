Advertisement

Southern Pipe & Supply earns special recognition

Southern Pipe & Supply
Southern Pipe & Supply(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A business that has locations across the Southeast, including in Meridian, is being recognized by Fortune Magazine.

Southern Pipe and Supply has been placed in the Best Workplaces for Millennials Top 100 list. Officials with the company say the reason they are ranked so highly is because there is an emphasis on growth and professional development within the company.

“We try to provide the best opportunity that we can for [employees] to grow and to develop and become an expert in their role within the company and also to develop into maybe a different role,” said Nick Price, the marketing manager at Southern Pipe and Supply.

Southern Pipe and Supply is a wholesale distributor that provides materials to professions such as plumbing and H-VAC repair.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Philadelphia police said the body found in an abandoned house July 28 was 41-year-old Amelia...
Body found in abandoned house identified
The Meridian City Council voted to move funds from the police department to public works.
Funds from MPD transferred to public works
Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance
Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance dies
A man died after an explosion Wednesday morning in Jones County.
Man killed in Jones Co. explosion identified
The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report detailing the...
Preliminary report released on crash that killed 10 on I-65

Latest News

Jocquese Jamar Pace, 41, of Meridian, Miss., was fatally injured when the 2010 Ford Econoline...
Meridian man dies in Sumter County crash
Two women shot in the 3400 block of 12th St.
2 women injured in Tuesday night shooting
Man runs to grocery store after being robbed at gunpoint.
Man robbed while walking to work in Meridian
Mississippi State University will temporarily require masks for all indoor activities and in...
Mississippi State to require masks indoors