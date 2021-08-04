State leaders meet at local hemp farm to discuss the plant’s economic potential in Mississippi

FLORENCE, Miss. (WLBT) - State leaders met at Singletary Hemp Farm in Florence Tuesday to talk about expanding the hemp industry in Mississippi.

Hemp contains tiny amounts of THC and large amounts of CBD. People can cultivate it in Mississippi, but once you do, there’s not a whole lot you can do with it.

“Once I grow the plants, they’ve got to go somewhere,” Singletary’s Hemp Farm Owner David Singletary said. “They got to be processed somewhere, and that’s what’s lacking in this industry.”

That’s why the owner of Singletary’s Hemp Farm, David Singletary, brought together representatives from the USDA, Department of Agriculture, and other state leaders to talk about crafting the framework for hemp production.

“We are educating people here today and showing them what is possible,” he said. “Now, with my hemp growing behind me, the soil is not optimum. But you can see that we can grow good quality hemp here in Mississippi.”

Representative De’Keither Stamps said he hopes to get more of his colleagues from the house, senate, and governor’s office out to local hemp farms so that they too can get educated.

“If you’re in the Capitol, you can’t understand a farm,” Stamps said. “You got to come out to a farm, understand how it works, how it functions, and then you can go back and produce good government.”

He said the plant has major economic potential for the state.

“We can out produce any other country in the world from Mississippi if we write good policy that’s focused on small farmers being able to produce and grow effectively,” Stamps said. “We outperformed the world when it came to cotton, and we can outperform the world when it comes to hemp.”

Singletary said Tuesday was all about bringing together major players in the hemp industry and getting everyone on the same page.

