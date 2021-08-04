Sunshine and unseasonably cool weather stay for Wednesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Our weather has taken a turn, and it’s a pleasant turn.

A stationary front south of us will keep rain concentrated to our south. A stray shower or two can happen here, but they’re unlikely through Wednesday and Thursday.

Tonight will be mostly clear. We’ll cool to the low-to-mid 70s by midnight. Our low temperature by morning will be near 68 degrees by morning. Wednesday will be mostly sunny to start, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. We’ll be warm even begin cooler than normal with a high temperature near 89 degrees.

A low pressure wave in the mid-levels of the atmosphere will approach our area on Friday and move over us on Saturday. This means increasing clouds and perhaps a few showers on Friday. Depending on how much humidity is available throughout the depth of the atmosphere, it could mean more showers and storms on Saturday. It’s possible this doesn’t materialize. We’ll be watching it for you. Sunday through Tuesday will be mostly dry with gradual warming. We’ll be back in the mid-90s by Monday.

