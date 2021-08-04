Wall to serve as acting sheriff following the death of Lee Vance

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Chief Deputy Eric Wall will serve as acting sheriff following the death of Hinds Co. Sheriff Lee Vance.

Wednesday, Vance passed away at his home in Jackson, just weeks after he had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

At a press conference Wednesday afternoon, supervisors, Jackson city leaders, and law enforcement officials gathered together to present a united front in the wake of the tragedy.

For his part, Wall worked to assure residents that the sheriff’s department would continue operating business as usual even as officers mourn.

Wall will serve in the position temporarily. The board has not yet decided on when they would appoint an interim sheriff.

“Upon (Sheriff) Vance taking office, we immediately put into place an established chain of command in the event that anything of this nature happened,” he said. “I want to assure the citizens of Hinds County that your Hinds County Sheriff’s Office is in full operation.

“Yes, we are dealing with a COVID outbreak. You’ve seen the effects of that today. The undersheriff is out with COVID. Many members of our department are out with COVID. They are recovering. However, we do have an established chain of command in place... and we will continue to provide 100% services to the citizens of Hinds County.”

Gathered in the board room were Wall, HCSO Cpt. Tyree Jones, Supervisors Credell Calhoun, Robert Graham, Vern Gavin, and David Archie. Alongside them were District Attorney Jody Owens, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, County Administrator Kenny Wayne Jones and Jackson Police Chief James Davis.

In addition to expressing their condolences to Vance’s family and the citizens of Hinds County, members recalled their experiences in working with the sheriff.

District 1 Supervisor Robert Graham served alongside Vance as a public information officer with the Jackson Police Department.

“Today, the Hinds County citizens have lost a giant, and I have lost a friend,” he said. “I know how the citizens of Hinds County and the city of Jackson felt about Lee. Everyone knows about his infectious smile. Everyone knows about his sense of humor.

Graham and Vance worked together for about 15 to 20 years. “As a former public information officer, I never thought today I would have to be standing here talking about another former public information officer... today we mourn.”

District 3 Supervisor Credell Calhoun said he had known Vance since he was a rookie police officer and acknowledged his lifelong efforts in fighting crime not only in Jackson but in the county.

“I can say the people of Hinds County are really going to miss Lee Vance,” he said. “He’s done a wonderful job for us.”

