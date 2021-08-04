Advertisement

Wall to serve as acting sheriff following the death of Lee Vance

Eric Wall will take over as head of the sheriff's department following the unexpected death of...
Eric Wall will take over as head of the sheriff's department following the unexpected death of Sheriff Lee Vance. Shown from left are Supervisor Credell Calhoun, Wall, Chief James Davis and Supervisor Vern Gavin.(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Chief Deputy Eric Wall will serve as acting sheriff following the death of Hinds Co. Sheriff Lee Vance.

Wednesday, Vance passed away at his home in Jackson, just weeks after he had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

At a press conference Wednesday afternoon, supervisors, Jackson city leaders, and law enforcement officials gathered together to present a united front in the wake of the tragedy.

For his part, Wall worked to assure residents that the sheriff’s department would continue operating business as usual even as officers mourn.

Wall will serve in the position temporarily. The board has not yet decided on when they would appoint an interim sheriff.

“Upon (Sheriff) Vance taking office, we immediately put into place an established chain of command in the event that anything of this nature happened,” he said. “I want to assure the citizens of Hinds County that your Hinds County Sheriff’s Office is in full operation.

“Yes, we are dealing with a COVID outbreak. You’ve seen the effects of that today. The undersheriff is out with COVID. Many members of our department are out with COVID. They are recovering. However, we do have an established chain of command in place... and we will continue to provide 100% services to the citizens of Hinds County.”

Gathered in the board room were Wall, HCSO Cpt. Tyree Jones, Supervisors Credell Calhoun, Robert Graham, Vern Gavin, and David Archie. Alongside them were District Attorney Jody Owens, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, County Administrator Kenny Wayne Jones and Jackson Police Chief James Davis.

In addition to expressing their condolences to Vance’s family and the citizens of Hinds County, members recalled their experiences in working with the sheriff.

District 1 Supervisor Robert Graham served alongside Vance as a public information officer with the Jackson Police Department.

“Today, the Hinds County citizens have lost a giant, and I have lost a friend,” he said. “I know how the citizens of Hinds County and the city of Jackson felt about Lee. Everyone knows about his infectious smile. Everyone knows about his sense of humor.

Graham and Vance worked together for about 15 to 20 years. “As a former public information officer, I never thought today I would have to be standing here talking about another former public information officer... today we mourn.”

District 3 Supervisor Credell Calhoun said he had known Vance since he was a rookie police officer and acknowledged his lifelong efforts in fighting crime not only in Jackson but in the county.

“I can say the people of Hinds County are really going to miss Lee Vance,” he said. “He’s done a wonderful job for us.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Philadelphia police said the body found in an abandoned house July 28 was 41-year-old Amelia...
Body found in abandoned house identified
Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance
Hinds Co. Sheriff Lee Vance’s death labeled ‘COVID related death’
A man died after an explosion Wednesday morning in Jones County.
Man killed in Jones Co. explosion identified
The Meridian City Council voted to move funds from the police department to public works.
Funds from MPD transferred to public works
Man runs to grocery store after being robbed at gunpoint.
Man robbed while walking to work in Meridian

Latest News

A Meridian family came close to losing a loved one when their neighbor ran into their home.
Woman crashes into neighbors home
Lauderdale County prepares to welcome students back for a semi-normal school year
Teachers and school nurses prepare for school year
We've enjoyed a break from both humidity and showers, but they'll start creeping back into the...
Showers start creeping back in as humidity starts creeping back up
Two dead after plane crash in Oktibbeha County
Man, grandson killed in Oktibbeha County plane crash
Southern Pipe & Supply earns special recognition
Southern Pipe & Supply earns special recognition