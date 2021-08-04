Wonderful Wednesday Weather

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Beautiful weather is expected today courtesy of an area of high pressure having an influence on our weather from the north. Rain will be hard to find, and less humid air is in place. So, outdoor activities are recommended if you have the time.

High temperatures this afternoon will remain below average into the upper 80s. Enjoy because a gradual warm up takes place by the weekend, and it’ll lead to a return to a return of very hot and humid weather next week.

As kids head back to school on thursday, the weather looks nice. However, rain chances will creep up by Friday. An upper disturbance will swing across our region, and it’ll bring a chance for scattered showers and storms on Friday afternoon and evening. The showers will remain in the forecast leading into Saturday morning, then it dries out for the majority of your Saturday plans. Spotty afternoon showers are possible on Sunday.

