Anderson Hospital receives unique donation of “Cuddle Cots”

Cuddle Cots donated to Anderson's
(WTOK)
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

A Newton County mother has used her grief over losing a baby to help others.

On June 15th, 2020, Heather Ferguson gave birth to a son at Anderson Hospital in Meridian. However, baby Grant survived only a few hours due to a kidney disorder.

To honor the first year of his birth, Heather came up with an idea for a fundraiser for Cuddle Cots. The unique device cools a deceased baby’s body, allowing the family to spend a little more time to take pictures, and make hand prints and foot prints.

”I have a group on Facebook that I follow that has other mothers that had children that passed away,” said Heather. “So I was like I was going to do something for Grant this year for his birthday. So I decided the cuddle cots. I started a fundraiser on Facebook and it blew up. People started donating. Parents, grandparents,sisters, because everybody has someone they know that lost a child. And that’s how it went.”

Heather has raised around $3500 in only a month, and she hopes to continue her efforts.

