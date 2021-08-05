B’ham Police investigating double homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police say a homicide occurred on Thursday in the 1000 block of 42nd Place North.

Police responded to a call of a person shot around 1 p.m. Officers arrived and discovered a man in the hallway suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers say they continued searching and found a second victim in the kitchen. Both were pronounced dead on the scene.

No one is in custody at this time.

Police are are asking anyone with information about the double homicide to contact authorities immediately at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

Homicide investigation underway in the 1000 block of 42nd Place North. pic.twitter.com/ffjaxbVwwL — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) August 5, 2021

