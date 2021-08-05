Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 3,164 new cases reported Thurs.

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 3,164 new cases and 16 new deaths on August 5.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 356,055.

So far, 7,613 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

An estimated 317,559 people have recovered from the virus.

The newest MSDH report shows 1,032,928 people are fully vaccinated and 2,179,725 doses have been administered in total.

On March 19, 2020, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.

Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

