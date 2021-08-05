COVID-19 in Mississippi: 3,164 new cases reported Thursday

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 3,164 new cases, 16 new deaths and 140 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Thursday.

So far, 7,613 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi since the onset of the pandemic. Find the latest county-by-county case numbers here.

So far, more than 1.043 million people are fully vaccinated and over 1.239 million have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Find the latest state and county-by-county vaccination statistics here.

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

