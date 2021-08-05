Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 3,164 new cases reported Thursday

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 3,164 new cases, 16 new deaths and 140...
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 3,164 new cases, 16 new deaths and 140 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Thursday. (Source: AP)(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 3,164 new cases, 16 new deaths and 140 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Thursday.

So far, 7,613 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi since the onset of the pandemic. Find the latest county-by-county case numbers here.

So far, more than 1.043 million people are fully vaccinated and over 1.239 million have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Find the latest state and county-by-county vaccination statistics here.

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man runs to grocery store after being robbed at gunpoint.
Man robbed while walking to work in Meridian
A man died after an explosion Wednesday morning in Jones County.
Man killed in Jones Co. explosion identified
Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance
Hinds Co. Sheriff Lee Vance’s death labeled ‘COVID related death’
Jocquese Jamar Pace, 41, of Meridian, Miss., was fatally injured when the 2010 Ford Econoline...
Meridian man dies in Sumter County crash
Two women shot in the 3400 block of 12th St.
2 women injured in Tuesday night shooting

Latest News

The University of Mississippi will temporarily require all individuals to wear masks in indoor...
Ole Miss requiring masks for indoor public spaces
Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, sits before a chart showing the state's...
Dobbs: More than a million more vaccinated needed in Miss. to ‘get over’ COVID
The CDC says the delta variant of COVID-19 now makes up more than 93% of new cases.
Debate continues on mask mandates as delta variant takes over
The attorney who set up the display says his warning is personal, having lost his...
Giant skeleton, gravestones send message to unvaccinated in NC neighborhood