Crimenet 08_05_21

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Chance Matthews Rigby.(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Chance Matthews Rigby.

Rigby is a 47-year-old White male who stands approximately 6′ 4″ in height, weighing 190 pounds.

Rigby is wanted on a bench warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where he has been charged with possession of a controlled substance.

If you know where Rigby can be found, please call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

