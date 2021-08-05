Advertisement

Jackson State to require masks indoors for everyone

Jackson State University will require masks in all public indoor campus spaces, regardless of vaccination status, to begin the fall semester.(WLBT)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University will require masks in all public indoor campus spaces, regardless of vaccination status, to begin the fall semester.

Masks will not be required outdoors, but are recommended in crowded settings or when in contact with others for a long period of time.

All fall 2021 classes will be in person, with a limited number of virtual options.
School officials say they have modified all of their classrooms to accommodate social distancing.

“We recognize that Mississippi is currently experiencing an influx in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, and our recommendations are made with this in mind. We ask that the JSU community remains diligent in its efforts to protect itself and others,” a statement from school officials reads.

