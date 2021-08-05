Kemper County voters deciding bond issue

Advertisement

By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Voters in Kemper County are deciding Thursday whether or not to approve a $12 million bond issue to build a new upper elementary in DeKalb.

The new school that would accommodate up to 320 students is proposed to be built on the high school football practice field, which would be moved behind the current athletic field house.

The special election continues until 7 p.m. Thursday at the Kemper County High School gym.

