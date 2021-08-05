Advertisement

Lauderdale Co. School District launches new year

Lauderdale County School District is recommending face masks, but not mandating them.
Lauderdale County School District is recommending face masks, but not mandating them.(matt robin)
By Matt Robin
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County students returned to class for the first day of the new school year Thursday.

Both kids and teachers seemed happy to be back at Northeast Middle School. The classes were staggered for COVID purposes. Students whose last names start with A through K started Thursday morning. The remaining students will start Friday.

Porter also said that enrollment is up this year. Lauderdale County School District is recommending face masks, but not mandating them.

View the gallery below for images from the first day of school submitted by our viewers:

Caption

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man runs to grocery store after being robbed at gunpoint.
Man robbed while walking to work in Meridian
Jocquese Jamar Pace, 41, of Meridian, Miss., was fatally injured when the 2010 Ford Econoline...
Meridian man dies in Sumter County crash
A man died after an explosion Wednesday morning in Jones County.
Man killed in Jones Co. explosion identified
Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance
Hinds Co. Sheriff Lee Vance’s death labeled ‘COVID related death’
Two women shot in the 3400 block of 12th St.
2 women injured in Tuesday night shooting

Latest News

Showers and a few heavy storms are possible Friday afternoon and evening.
Showers & storms increase for Friday
Meridian Public Schools has a universal face mask policy in place for all indoor activities.
Meridian schools welcome students
Pauline Grace rides in a helicopter for her 100th birthday.
Woman celebrates 100th birthday in a big way
Jackson State University will require masks in all public indoor campus spaces, regardless of...
Jackson State to require masks indoors for everyone