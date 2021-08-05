Lauderdale Co. School District launches new year
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County students returned to class for the first day of the new school year Thursday.
Both kids and teachers seemed happy to be back at Northeast Middle School. The classes were staggered for COVID purposes. Students whose last names start with A through K started Thursday morning. The remaining students will start Friday.
Porter also said that enrollment is up this year. Lauderdale County School District is recommending face masks, but not mandating them.
View the gallery below for images from the first day of school submitted by our viewers:
