Lauderdale Co. School District launches new year

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County students returned to class for the first day of the new school year Thursday.

Both kids and teachers seemed happy to be back at Northeast Middle School. The classes were staggered for COVID purposes. Students whose last names start with A through K started Thursday morning. The remaining students will start Friday.

“I’m very excited about this morning. Just seeing all of the excitement and the students coming in and the teachers. The first day is always a very special day for me. I’ve been doing it for a long time and there is nothing like the first day of school. Even with COVID, we are still excited. We have put safety measures in place. We have our stations where we are sanitizing, trying to space students as much as possible, and so we have things that we have put in place and the students are safe. And one thing that Dr. Cain has stressed is #keeping‘themainthingthemainthing’. And the main thing is student safety and student achievement.”

Porter also said that enrollment is up this year. Lauderdale County School District is recommending face masks, but not mandating them.

